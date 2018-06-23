Putin congratulates President Sarkissian on birthday anniversary

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian receives congratulations on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary. ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s press service that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message, which runs as follows,

“Honorable Armen Vardanovich,

Please, accept my warm congratulations on the occasion of the 65th birthday anniversary. Your efforts aimed at strengthening friendly and allied relations between our countries, as well as further development of mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian area are highly appreciate din Russia.

I heartily wish you, honorable Armen Vardanovich, good health, welfare and success in your responsible activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Armenia”.

