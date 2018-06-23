European Stocks - 22-06-18

MOSCOW, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 22 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.54% to 12579.72 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.34% to 5387.38 points, British FTSE is up by 1.67% to 7682.27 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.32% to 1125.41 points.