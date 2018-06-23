LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 0.48% to $2166.00, copper price is down by 0.40% to $6801.00, lead price is down by 0.74% to $2399.00, nickel price is up by 1.38% to $15060.00, tin price is up by 0.49% to $20550.00, zinc price is down by 1.58% to $2965.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price is down by 0.25% to $79300.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
