Pashinyan reveals his favorite national football team

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is not able to watch all the football matches of FIFA 2018 due to lack of time, but sometimes asks people surrounding him how this or that match ended, ARMENPRESS reports the PM said in an interview with MIR TV, answering the question which national team he favors in the FIFA 2018 World Cup taking place in Russia.

“I am not able to watch all the matches. Sometimes I ask someone how this or that match ended. The first match I could watch in Moscow was very interesting and I was impressed by the Russian team”, Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that he is the fan of the national football team of Armenia.

To the question what similarities there are between football and politics, Nikol Pashinyan answered, “I think in both football and politics win the team which has a real team spirit and good leader”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan