Investigative Committee initiates criminal case based on searches at “Yans” restaurant

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia has initiated a criminal case based on the searches at “Yans” restaurant in Yerevan for providing false information in asset declaration, or hiding the information subject to declaration and unlawful enrichment, ARMENPRESS reports Sona Truzyan, Adviser to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia wrote on her Facebook page.

We have already informed that in the sidelines of the criminal case searches have been conducted at “Yans” restaurant complex, and the places of residence of director of “Selena” LLC S. Karapetyan and the actual owner of “Selena” LLC R. Beglaryan and her garage. As a result, money of particularly large amount was discovered at the place of residence of R. Beglaryan – 35 million AMD, 1 million 110 thousand and 400 USD, 230.5 thousand Euros, and 2 thousand USD from the garage, 2 “Franck Mu”ler" watches, “Range Rover” and “Mercedes-Benz”, Truzyan wrote.

According to her, the preliminary investigation discovered that R. Beglaryan’s husband, V. Ghazaryan, had been a high ranking official, which means that according to the Law of the Republic of Armenia "On public service" he had to submit an asset and income declaration.

“But the asset declarations of both V. Ghazaryan and his wife R. Beglaryan fail to mention the particularly large amount of money and valuables discovered as a result of the searches”, Truzyan wrote.

Ghazaryan was former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan’s security head – Vache Ghazaryan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan