Armen Sarkissian presents Armenia’s political changes to Allan Duncan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian who is in Great Britain on a working visit, has had a number of meetings. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, a working lunch was delivered on behalf of UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan in honor of the President of Armenia, during which President Sarkissian presented the political changes in Armenia. He referred to the reforms in different spheres, first of all those aimed at the strengthening of rule of law in the country, as well as the efforts of the Government and the public aimed at fighting corruption. The issue of Armenian-British relations was also touched upon, particularly the steps aimed at the development of ties in trade, science and culture.

In the sidelines of the visit President Sarkissian also met with the Queen's representative in London's diplomatic corps, who conveyed the sincere goodbye words of the Monarch to Armen Sarkissian, who for long years was the Ambassador of Armenia to the UK.

The President met also with other officials in London.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan