Edmon Marukyan sends request to NSS Director over SRC-related scandalous recording released in 2016

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction member Edmon Marukyan sent a request to NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan over a SRC-related scandalous recording released on March 30, 2016, ARMENPRESS reports the MP made a note on his Facebook page.

“In that (meaning the recording) the author presented details over alleged crimes, particularly embezzlement of funds that should be entered to the state budget, by people who hold or in the past held offices at the State Revenue Committee, anti-trafficking department of the National Security Service and others. It should be noted that the recording has been deleted from the internet, but it has to be preserved in the materials of the case. In my request I have asked to give me information about what measures the National Security Service has taken after receiving the mentioned recording for exposing the alleged crimes”, the MP wrote, adding, “I think former SRC chairman and minister of finance Gagik Khachatryan have something to tell the NSS”.

