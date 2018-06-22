Nikol Pashinyan presents reasons for not hurrying to hold snap elections  

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the question why they have decided to hold the snap parliamentary elections within a period of one year. ARMENPRESS reports in an interview with MIR TV the PM emphasized that they decided so in order to give time the other political forces. “Our main goal was to create equal conditions for all the political forces, since most of the political forces could never predict that such a thing would happen in Armenia (the PM means the revolution –edit.). We of course wish to win in the elections and we will work in that direction, but we also want to give time to the other parties so as they have the opportunity to prepare for the elections”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also referred to the problem of corruption, saying that it was one of the disasters and problems that did not allow Armenia to develop in a way it could do. “Of course, we will continue that fight and of course, I am convinced we will record great results. In this entire process the positive and great victory is in the minds of people. I think this process is already irreversible”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan