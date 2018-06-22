PM Pashinyan expects growth of Armenian industrial production in EAEU market

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan believes that Armenia can make endless exports to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told MIR TV that the EAEU has really no limitations in trade relations.

“It’s a huge field with a great potential. Armenia can make endless exports and we have to work in that direction. In fact, our export of agricultural products rises at very high pace and we hope that we will manage to achieve rise in exports of industrial products. We also hope that touristic flows from Russia and other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will increase”, Pashinyan emphasized.

To the reporter’s question how he sees the cooperation between official Yerevan and Tbilisi, given the fact that Armenia shares no borders with the EAEU and all the products pass through the territory of Georgia, Pashinyan answered that Armenia has very good relations with Georgia.

“My recent visit to the Georgian capital was very successful. We, of course, will work with the new government of Georgia and I am confident our relations will develop very well, since everyone is interested in that – Georgia, Armenia, Russia”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan