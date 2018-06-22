Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

New police chief of Yerevan named


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan Artak Poghosyan has been promoted to Police Chief of the Armenian capital, police spokesperson Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS.

The former Yerevan police chief, Sargis Martirosyan, was sacked by Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan on June 18.

Poghosyan’s earlier service includes leading the Central Department of Yerevan police.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration