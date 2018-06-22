New police chief of Yerevan named
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan Artak Poghosyan has been promoted to Police Chief of the Armenian capital, police spokesperson Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS.
The former Yerevan police chief, Sargis Martirosyan, was sacked by Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan on June 18.
Poghosyan’s earlier service includes leading the Central Department of Yerevan police.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
