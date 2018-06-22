Local beer brewery accused in tax evasion

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The state revenue committee says it has revealed that Gyumri Beer, a local brewery, has been selling its production to mostly affiliated companies by charging non-market prices.

According to the state revenue service, the company also acquired services from individual entrepreneurs who operate under turnover tax, whereas preliminary studies cause doubts that the services haven’t actually been implemented but have been decreased from the gross income.

The beer producer is accused in tax evasion of over 360 million drams (roughly 745,000 dollars).

The state revenue committee launched criminal proceedings over the case. The court issued a search warrant and investigators have confiscated bookkeeping documents, computers and other materials from the company.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan