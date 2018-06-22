Armenia PM congratulates new Georgian counterpart on election

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Mamuka Bakhtadze on being elected Prime Minister of Georgia.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of Georgia,” PM Pashinyan said in a cable. “During centuries our peoples have always been intertwined with friendly and fraternal strong and various threads, which today also continue multiplying and developing, thanks to the atmosphere or warmth and mutual-trust which exists between the two states and peoples.

During my very recent official visit and productive meetings in Georgia I was once again convinced that great potential exists in the Armenian-Georgian relations. I am sure that during your tenure the existing mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Georgia will continue developing and strengthening for the welfare of our peoples.

I cordially invite you to visit Armenia. I am sure that this visit will boost the partnership of our two countries in various sectors of mutual interest.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you good luck in the new phase of implementing reforms, and I assure that we consider any success of Georgia as our own”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan