PM appoints lieutenant governors for Gegharkunik, Lori provinces
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed new Lt governors (deputy governor) for the provinces of Gegharkunik and Lori.
Narek Grigoryan was appointed to the position for Gegharkunik province, while Andrei Ghukasyan for Lori, the government’s press service said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
