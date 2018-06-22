Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenians living in the United States are considering repatriating after the change of government, Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan said at a press conference in Yerevan.

Sinanyan, an ethnic Armenian politician, has been re-elected to serve as Mayor of the heavily-Armenian populated US city in April of 2018.

He divided the Armenians willing to return home into two groups – Armenians who are psychologically very tied to their homeland but immigrated to the US for certain reasons, and Armenians who are socially vulnerable, for example those living in Southern California, where life has become expensive. “Armenians of America follow the news on a daily basis to understand what is happening in their homeland, as well as expecting new discoveries,” Sinanyan said, referring to the recent arrests and investigations in Armenia.

According to Sinanyan, there are already some who have returned and re-settled in Armenia. “The business community is also interested in making investments in Armenia,” he said.

Speaking about tourists Sinanyan said that they come across several problems in Armenia. “First of all, reaching Armenia from the US is a pretty expensive luxury, there are no electronic portals for mobile phones here, in order for example for a tourist from Vermont to navigate here, there is an information vacuum,” he said.

Commenting on Armenians to immigrate to the US, the Glendale Mayor said that very often people face employment problems. “In many cases employers aren’t interested in the education and job experience and people are forced to start everything from scratch,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan