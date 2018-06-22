Armavir mayor resigns
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Armavir Ruben Khlghatyan has resigned.
The resignation was confirmed at a city council sitting in the Armenian town today. The mayor thanked the city council members and locals for joint work.
He served as mayor since 2004.
Earlier the governor of the eponymous province Gagik Mirijanyan held a meeting with the mayor, as well as members of a steering committee of the town.
The mayor said he resigns during the meeting with the governor.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
