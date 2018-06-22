Artsakh hero soldier appointed to office in Armenian Presidential Administration

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian soldier who was wounded in a 2015 Azerbaijani attack in Artsakh has been appointed to an administrative position in President Sarkissian’s office.

The President’s Office told ARMENPRESS that Gor Darmanyan, the soldier who was hailed a hero for thwarting the attack, will work as a senior expert in the legal department of the administration.

Darmanyan was wounded on March 19, 2015 in a two-hour long firefight when Azerbaijani special forces attacked his outpost in Artsakh. Darmanyan’s unit and back-up troops pushed back the attack and eliminated the enemy squad.

Three Artsakh soldiers died in the attack and four others, including Darmanyan, were wounded. Another soldier succumbed to his wounds in a hospital.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan