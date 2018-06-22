Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan has won gold at the Balkan U20 Championship in Istanbul.

Chiloyan, the athlte who represented Armenia at the 31st Summer Olympics, won the 400m event with a 55,56 result.

More than 400 athletes from 16 countries are taking part in the championship.

Silver and bronze medals were captured by Romania and Serbia respectively.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan