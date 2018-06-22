Armenia cenbank boss departs to Switzerland for BIS annual assembly

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia’s Central Bank Arthur Javadyan has departed to Switzerland on a working visit to participate in the 88th annual general assembly of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the cenbank told ARMENPRESS.

The assembly will take place in Basel.

Issues related to the regulation of the financial system, international banking standards and bank control will be discussed at the meeting.

The annual report of the Bank for International Settlements will be touched upon.

The Armenian cenbank president is expected to have several bilateral meetings with counterparts.

Established in 1930, the BIS is owned by 60 central banks, representing countries from around the world that together account for about 95% of world GDP. Its head office is in Basel, Switzerland and it has two representative offices: in Hong Kong SAR and in Mexico City.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan