Iraqi-Armenian refugee family plans to remain in Armenia, start small business

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The family of Iraqi-Armenian Mazin Nesrob Mosi, who immigrated to Armenia two years ago from Iraq, doesn’t plan to live its ancestral homeland, despite wishing peace in its birthplace in Iraq.

ARMENPRESS talked to the family members on their occupation and reasons of permanent residence in Armenia. “The situation in Iraq was very tense. Coming here, we understood that this is our country, and our children must grow up here,” says Mazim Nesrob Mosi. He came to Armenia with his wife Anush, and two daughters Maya, 7, and Berna, 4.

Although the parents speak poor Armenian, they are proudly stating that their daughters are very fluent in the language already.

“I have already finished the first grade. I study well at school,” Maya said.

The family has settled in the village of Darakert in Masis, where Mazin is working as a car mechanic. “I am very happy that I came to Armenia. I am happy that my daughters already speak Armenian,” he said.

The Armenia office of the UN High Commissioner for refugees is supporting the family in various ways. Mission Armenia charity NGO is also supporting the Mosis, by compensating the house rent. The family is also willing to start a small chicken business. The Armenia office of the UNHCR is discussing likely assistance in this matter also.

Asked whether or not they plan to return to Iraq if the situation stabilizes there, the Mosis said they will not go back even when everything gets alright. “I am tied to Armenia with my people. Everyone here are Armenians,” Mazin said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan