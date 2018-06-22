LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.11% to $2176.50, copper price down by 0.13% to $6828.00, lead price down by 0.10% to $2417.00, nickel price up by 1.64% to $14855.00, tin price up by 0.37% to $20450.00, zinc price down by 0.33% to $3013.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.15% to $79500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
