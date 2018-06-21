Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Former MP Arakel Movsisyan better known as Shmays has been taken to the National Security Service of Armenia.

According to the information of ARMENPRESS news agency, Arakel Movsisyan was detained after the NSS officers conducted searches in his house.

The agency has not still been able to contact with the press service of the NSS.

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration