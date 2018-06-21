NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Former MP Arakel Movsisyan better known as Shmays has been taken to the National Security Service of Armenia.

According to the information of ARMENPRESS news agency, Arakel Movsisyan was detained after the NSS officers conducted searches in his house.

The agency has not still been able to contact with the press service of the NSS.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan