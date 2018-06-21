Russia, USA and France continue to work for a political settlement to NK conflict – Lavrov

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia, together with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, the USA and France, works in the direction of solving the issues aimed at the settlement of Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrtov announced in a meeting with reporters after talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“Together with the USA and France we are engaged in the settlement as OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries. We work with a full consent of Baku and Yerevan to solve the issues facing all of us. In order it takes place a consensus by all the conflicting sides is necessary”, the Russian FM said.

He stressed that the OSCE Minsk Group came into existence with the consent of all the conflicting sides and continues to work for a political settlement – achieving a final status for Nagorno Karabakh.

