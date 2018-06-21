Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

Armenian FM to pay visit to Minsk


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a visit to Minsk to participate in the non-format meeting of the foreign ministers of Eastern Partnership participant countries on June 22, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




