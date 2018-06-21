PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minster of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, highlighting the future development of Armenian-Czech relations, the PM expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral political cooperation. At the same time Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the activation and expansion of relations in the economic sphere. The Head of the Executive emphasized that the Armenian Government is interested in the attraction of the Czech capital to the Armenian market and added that the Government consistently pursues the path of real changes that will guarantee the investment protection.

Petr Mikyska saluted the reforms being implemented in different spheres in Armenia and highlighted that the Czech Republic is ready to support the Armenian Government for bringing into life its priorities. The Ambassador informed that different Czech companies are interested in investment projects in Armenia.

The PM thanked the Czech side for its readiness to support the Armenian Government and referred to the future development of Armenia-EU relations, Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and other issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan