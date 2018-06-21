Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

NSS Armenia launches operation in former MP Arakel Movsisyan’s house, better known as Shmays


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has launched some operations in the house of former MP Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays, press service of the NSS confirmed the information for ARMENPRESS.

In the near future the NSS will provide more information over the operation.

