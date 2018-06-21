Special investigation Service drops criminal cases initiated against Nikol Pashinyan and others during protests

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Special investigation Service of Armenia has dropped the criminal cases initiated against Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan for their activities in the period of April 13-22, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Special investigation Service.

The criminal cases against David Sanasaryan, Armen Grigoryan, Levon Barseghyan, Tigran Mazmanyan, Nairi Sargsyan, Erik Khachatryan, Gevorg Manukyan, Gor Mirzoyan and Haykaram Mnatsakanyan have also been dropped.

The criminal cases were dropped on June 21 for absence of corpus delicti.

As a result of 10 days of protests Serzh Sargsyan, former President of Armenia who had just been elected Prime Minister, stepped down on April 23. Leader of the street protests, MP Nikol Pashinyan was elected new Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8. MP Ararat Mirzoyan was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan