Remanded Garnik Hovakimyan released on signature bond

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction made a ruling to change the preventive arrest of Garnik Hovakimyan charged for participating in an armed attack on a police station in June 2016.

He has been released from the court on a signature bond. ARMENPRESS reports the defendant’s lawyer, Mushegh Shushanyan, informed that his defendant has serious health problems.

