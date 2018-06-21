Remanded Garnik Hovakimyan released on signature bond
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction made a ruling to change the preventive arrest of Garnik Hovakimyan charged for participating in an armed attack on a police station in June 2016.
He has been released from the court on a signature bond. ARMENPRESS reports the defendant’s lawyer, Mushegh Shushanyan, informed that his defendant has serious health problems.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
