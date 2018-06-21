Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

Remanded Garnik Hovakimyan released on signature bond


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction made a ruling to change the preventive arrest of Garnik Hovakimyan charged for participating in an armed attack on a police station in June 2016.

He has been released from the court on a signature bond. ARMENPRESS reports the defendant’s lawyer, Mushegh Shushanyan, informed that his defendant has serious health problems.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration