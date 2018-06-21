Historical process of reconciliation between law enforcement bodies and public takes place in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the establishment of police troops of Armenia. The Head of the Executive got acquainted with the technical equipment of the troops and the special means that the police may apply in case of public order violations. PM Pashinyan tasked to revise the use of some of the special means, considering the level of danger they pose, ARMEN PRESS was in formed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister congratulated the servicemen of the Police troops of Armenia, emphasizing the role of the police. “The responsibilities of the police have very subtle boundaries and it’s very important to clearly see and understand these boundaries and to record that inactivity beyond these boundaries is an anti-state and anti-national act, while acting in the other side of the boundaries, of these subtle lines, can cause significant damage to the state and people, and be an anti-national and anti-state act”, Pashinyan said, quoting a few provisions of the law on Police “The activities of the police are based on the principles of lawfulness, respect for human and civil rights, and freedoms. In exercising their rights, police forces must be guided by the necessity of protecting the human and citizen's rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia”.

Speaking about the periods in Armenia when existed huge gaps between the people and police, PM Pashinyan said “Today, in fact, a historical process is taking place in Armenia, a process of reconciliation between the law enforcement bodies and the public is taking place”.

Once again congratulating the police servicemen, Nikol Pashinyan wished all of them success in their service.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan