Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-06-18

YEREVAN, 21 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 482.20 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.10 drams to 555.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.55 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.22 drams to 632.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 22.84 drams to 19754.04 drams. Silver price down by 0.99 drams to 252.47 drams. Platinum price down by 56.97 drams to 13441.18 drams.