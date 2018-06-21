Yerkrapah Volunteer Union ousts Manvel Grigoryan as chairman after scandalous accusations

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union have terminated the powers of Manvel Grigoryan as chairman of the union. Manvel Grigoryan is a Member of Parliament currently placed under arrest awaiting trial for grand theft and illegal possession of firearms.

Yerkrapah Volunteer Union deputy chairman Hamlet Hayrapetyan said that members of the board and union members have strictly condemned the “monstrous actions” tied to Manvel Grigoryan’s name, which is unfairly discrediting the reputation of many devoted and honest members of the union.

The union is also ceasing its financial activities until an extraordinary congress will be convened.

A steering committee will be created to convene the congress.

According to Hayrapetyan, all members of the union have signed under the statement.

A Yerevan court approved the motion of the Prosecutor General to remand Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in custody after the parliament stripped the lawmaker of parliamentary immunity.

Manvel Grigoryan, the former general who is suspected in misappropriating military supplies and donations, as well as illegal possession of firearms, will remain in pre-trial detention for two months.

Grigoryan, a former general who chairs the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, a paramilitary organization, was arrested on June 16 by national security service in his hometown of Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat).

The lawmaker from the Republican Party faction is suspected in embezzling military supplies and illegal possession of firearms. Upon searching the compound of Grigoryan, agents found huge amounts of military weapons and ammunition and supplies, including donated food and clothing which was meant to be sent to soldiers in Artsakh back in 2016. The donated supplies even include letters written by schoolchildren during the days of the April War of 2016.

The Prosecutor General requested an extraordinary sitting of the parliament to take place to strip the MP of parliamentary immunity, in order to keep him in pre-trial custody.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing, and in a letter sent to the Speaker said he will restore his reputation, and called on his colleagues to strip him of immunity since “he has no desire to obstruct the investigation”.

A private zoo and a large car collection were also found during the search of the compound.

On June 19, the parliament voted to strip the MP of immunity and approved launching criminal proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan