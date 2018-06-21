PM’s oversight boss vows busting even friends if abuses happen

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Davit Sanasaryan, Head of the State Control Service, an oversight service operating under the Prime Minister, has announced that his structure has no constraints whatsoever in carrying out monitoring of the activities of any official.

“We aren’t a law enforcement agency, we present all information acquired as result of studies to the Prime Minister, then he notifies about the process or says continue the work with law enforcement agencies. We, and personally me, have no constraints in terms of both sectors and officials. We must do everything possible to clean the entire state system as soon as possible,” Sanasaryan told ARMENPRESS after today’s Cabinet meeting during a press briefing.

He says the service will target all state agencies, and regardless of the fact if a given minister is his “revolutionary friend” or not, he says the service will “also knock their door if abuses happen.

“An unprecedented thing, which is from the range of surrealism – the ministers themselves are asking us to go to their ministries first,” he said.

Sanasaryan had said that they will start inspections in the defense ministry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan