Jail visitors attempt to smuggle cell phones “down there” to convict

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Two visitors who came to see a convict at the “Artik” correctional facility in Shirak province on June 20 have attempted to smuggle mobile phones in their underwear, the Department of Corrections (DOC) told ARMENPRESS. The two visitors are family members, the Department of Corrections said, without further specifying the relation or gender. The smuggling attempt is an offense.

Both had a single mobile phone device hidden inside their underpants near the genitals, DOC said.

On the same day, officers at another correction facility, Hrazdan, have discovered a cigarette pack under a cell window, which contained ampoules saying “Sibazon 5g”, Diapezam” and “Lorazepam”.

The findings have been sent to the lab.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan