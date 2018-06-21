Firefight leaves Azerbaijani soldier wounded at Iran border
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. A gunfight has taken place in the Azerbaijan-Iran border in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad region, local media said.
The firefight happened when Azerbaijan border guards engaged border trespassers. One Azerbaijani border guard was wounded in the shooting.
No other details are available at the moment.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:55 Bromance, part 2: Turkish FM claims to be often mistaken for Azerbaijani counterpart
- 14:35 Ucom cuts prices for all Samsung J, S-class smartphones
- 14:25 Federica Mogherini welcomes peaceful nature of changes in Armenia
- 14:09 South Korean President arrives in Moscow
- 13:49 Customs bodies of EEU countries and Vietnam to exchange information
- 13:20 Firefight leaves Azerbaijani soldier wounded at Iran border
- 13:17 PM’s spox comments on president’s foreign visits, adoption of bill on amending charity law
- 13:16 Police Chief denies reports on tense relations with National Security Service
- 13:00 EU reiterates support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 12:14 Military officer busted red-handed for embezzlement of technical supplies – NSS
- 12:08 Armenia’s Deputy PM, UK Ambassador hold meeting
- 12:04 Government cancels earlier decision to transfer High Voltage Electric Networks under trust management of Tashir Capital
- 12:01 Parliament adopts amending philanthropy law
- 11:56 Parliament approves amending controversial pension law
- 11:30 Cabinet meeting starts with congratulations
- 11:25 PM doesn’t accept minister Tandilyan’s resignation, controversial pension law to be revised
- 11:07 LIVE: Parliament sitting
- 10:46 Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth next month
- 10:03 Trump says North Korea has returned remains of 200 U.S. war dead
- 09:59 Yerevan restaurant suspected in embezzlement
- 09:47 Trump reverses course, signs order to keep families together
- 09:14 European Stocks - 20-06-18
- 09:11 US stocks - 20-06-18
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-18
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-06-18
- 09:05 Oil Prices - 20-06-18
- 06.20-20:57 Former Defense Minister of Armenia interrogated
- 06.20-19:55 Police Armenia launches special operation - over dozen “thieves in law” detained
- 06.20-18:46 UN Resident Coordinator ready to support Armenia’s State Control Service in fight against corruption
- 06.20-18:19 There are doubts that donations to "General Manvel Grigoryan" Charity Fund were spent not for the purpose - Special Investigation Service
- 06.20-18:15 Representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey to participate in BSEC ministerial meeting in Yerevan
- 06.20-18:00 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary comments on information about intentions to acquire Russian fighter jets
- 06.20-17:42 Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council: “Certain increase of tension exists in Artsakh line of contact”
- 06.20-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-18
- 06.20-17:33 Asian Stocks - 20-06-18
10:16, 06.15.2018
Viewed 2258 times "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
20:09, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2169 times URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2105 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
18:53, 06.19.2018
Viewed 1899 times Kommersant informs about Moscow's intention to supply Yerevan with Su-30SM fighter jets
16:10, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1612 times Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania