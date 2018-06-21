Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

Firefight leaves Azerbaijani soldier wounded at Iran border


A gunfight has taken place in the Azerbaijan-Iran border in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad region, local media said.

The firefight happened when Azerbaijan border guards engaged border trespassers. One Azerbaijani border guard was wounded in the shooting.

No other details are available at the moment.

