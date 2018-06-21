Police Chief denies reports on tense relations with National Security Service

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan is denied rumors on unsuccessful cooperation with the National Security Service.

“I wouldn’t say so, there is no situation like that. And I don’t speak to you often since many are criticizing me for giving more time to press conferences than work,” the Police Chief told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Asked what the police were searching for in the head office of Security Dream, Osipyan said “fraud” and added that the police will issue a statement in this regard today.

Speaking on the June 20 massive police operations when dozens of homes of crime figures were raided, Osipyan said police had intelligence reports, but didn’t specify what reports exactly.

“Regardless of anything, everyone should abide by the law,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan