Cabinet meeting starts with congratulations

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started the session by congratulating healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan on his birthday.

In turn, the minister told the PM that today, June 21, is also marked as Doctor’s Day, a day honoring medical personnel.

In response, the Prime Minister extended congrats to all doctors and medical personnel of the country on behalf of the government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan