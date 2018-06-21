Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 June

LIVE: Parliament sitting


YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary sitting of the parliament, convened by the government, continues.

76 MPs are registered in today’ sitting.

MPs will debate the vote for issues at today’s second hearing.

The issues include the proposed amendment of the law on accumulative pension funds and amending the law on philanthropy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




