LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2179.00, copper price stood at $6837.00, lead price stood at $2419.50, nickel price stood at $14615.00, tin price stood at $20375.00, zinc price stood at $3023.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.25% to $81250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.