Former Defense Minister of Armenia interrogated
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has been interrogated as a witness in the sidelines of a criminal case imitated by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia over en embezzlement case in army during his tenure, ARMENPRESS reports RFE/RL Armenia service informs.
Seyran Ohanyan said that he cannot provide details, since the preliminary investigation is still underway.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
