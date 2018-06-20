Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Former Defense Minister of Armenia interrogated


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has been interrogated as a witness in the sidelines of a criminal case imitated by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia over en embezzlement case in army during his tenure, ARMENPRESS reports RFE/RL Armenia service informs.

Seyran Ohanyan said that he cannot provide details, since the preliminary investigation is still underway.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




