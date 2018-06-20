Police Armenia launches special operation - over dozen “thieves in law” detained

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of a criminal case initiated by the General Department of Criminal Intelligence of the Police of Armenia police officers conducted searches in the houses of the so-called thieves in law.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia, the searches were conducted in the houses of over a dozen of prominent “thieves in law” of Armenia, such as Gevorg Melikyan, aka Oshakanci Gevorik, or Andranik Soghoyan, aka Zap.

In addition to “thieves in law”, searches were conducted also in the houses of numerous prominent “criminal authorities”.

Weapons and drugs were found as a result of the searches.

The “thieves in law” and “criminal authorities” have been detained.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan