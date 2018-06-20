YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has issued a statement over the criminal case initiated against MP Manvel Grigoryan, presenting new details. ARMENPRESS presents the statement of the Special Investigation Service.

“In the sidelines of the investigation into the criminal case initiated against Member of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chairman of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Manvel Grigoryan it turned out that in 12.02.2013 Manvel Grigoryan established a charity fund called “General Manvel Grigoryan” to which different citizens and organizations made donations both in cash and through bank transfers.

There are doubts that it’s possible that the sums did not enter the charity fund or in the future were spent not for the purpose. We ask all the citizens and organization that made donations in cash or by transfers to the mentioned Fund to apply to the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

Address – V. Vagharshayn street 13/a. Tell. (+374) 11 900 008:

Investigation is underway”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan