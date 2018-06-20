Representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey to participate in BSEC ministerial meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey will participate in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. ARMENPRESS reports the delegation of all the member states will arrive in Armenia on June 27. Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine are the BSEC members.

Agriculture and agro-industry, banking and finance, combating organized crime, culture, customs matters, education, emergency assistance, energy, environmental protection, exchange of statistical data and economic information, healthcare and pharmaceutics, information and communication technologies, institutional renewal and good governance, science and technology, SMEs, tourism, trade and economic development and transport are among the main fields of cooperation within the framework of the Organization. BSEC covers an area of nearly 20 million square kilometers. It represents a region of 337 million people, reaching an intra-BSEC trade volume of USD 167.3 billion annually.

The principal regular decision making organ of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The Council meets twice a year, but in case of necessity special or non-formal meetings are convened.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan