Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council: “Certain increase of tension exists in Artsakh line of contact”

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, has commented on the situation in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

In an interview to RFE/RL’s Armenian service Azatutyun, Grigoryan mentioned the Armenian delegation’s visit to Artsakh last week led by PM Nikol Pashinyan. One of the purposes of the visit was to get acquainted with the situation in the frontline, he said.

“We can say that the situation doesn’t differ much from other times. Azerbaijan continues movements in the frontline, which is entirely being followed by the Defense Army of Artsakh in order not to allow actions which can escalate the situation. Overall, I can say that the tension has somewhat increased, we have concerns,” Grigoryan said.

He stressed that Artsakh’s military is in control of the situation.

