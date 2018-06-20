Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-18

YEREVAN, 20 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.24 drams to 482.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 557.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 7.59 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.09 drams to 634.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 93.58 drams to 19776.88 drams. Silver price down by 4.00 drams to 253.46 drams. Platinum price down by 208.29 drams to 13498.15 drams.