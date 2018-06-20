Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Vacated parliamentary mandate granted to Hrant Davtyan


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The central electoral commission of Armenia has given the vacated parliamentary mandate of Tsarukyan faction MP Meruzhan Simonyan to Hrant Davtyan, the next candidate in the national electoral list of the party.

The central electoral committee granted the mandate to the new MP during today’s sitting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration