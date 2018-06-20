Major charged for 2017 non-combat death of serviceman

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. A military official has been charged for the 2017 death of a serviceman which took place in a military base in non-combat conditions, the investigative committee said.

The investigation revealed circumstances of the deadly incident which had taken place on November 4, 2017. On that day, Private Hrant Mangasaryan died in an explosion which took place in the storage facility of a military base.

Two other servicemen were injured.

The investigation has revealed that the fatal incident occurred as result of negligence by Major A. Grigoryan, the head of the rocket-artillery armament service of the base.

The Major violated rules and regulations of the storage facility by storing armed anti-tank hand grenades, and even failed to report his superiors. In addition, by ignoring the ban on carrying out any defusing or dismantling works inside the facility, the Major ordered a serviceman to defuse the grenades and store them in boxes, even ignoring the fact that nearly 10 other servicemen where carrying out cleaning works in the same facility.

The Major violated all safety precautions and rules, which led to the deadly incident.

As result of failing to warn and notify others from entering the facility, two Privates, including the victim, entered the area and joined the abovementioned serviceman in defusing the grenades, during which one of the grenades, a RKG-3, detonated. The victim died instantly. The two others were heavily injured.

Charges have been pressed against the Major.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan