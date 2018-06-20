Yerevan police search headquarters of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police are raiding the headquarters of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, the organization chaired by arrested Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, police said.
Earlier on June 19, police searched the premises of the union’s district department in Avan, where illegal firearms and ammunition were found.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
