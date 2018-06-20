Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Yerevan police search headquarters of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police are raiding the headquarters of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, the organization chaired by arrested Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, police said.

Earlier on June 19, police searched the premises of the union’s district department in Avan, where illegal firearms and ammunition were found.

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
