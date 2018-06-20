Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Anti-organized crime police “carry out special operations” in Security Dream office


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Officers of the organized crime unit of Yerevan police are carrying out special operations in the head office of Security Dream, a company engaged in installing traffic enforcement and speed cameras.

Police confirmed the report.

“Additional information will be provided later,” police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




