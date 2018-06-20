President appoints new commander for peacekeeping brigade

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed an order on June 20 appointing Artak Tonoyan as commander of the peacekeeping forces brigade of the defense ministry, the president’s office said.

The former brigade commander was promoted to commander of the NSS border troops earlier in June.

Artak Tonoyan, the new commander, is a former peacekeeping official who served in the force during the first years of its formation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan