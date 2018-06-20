President appoints new commander for peacekeeping brigade
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed an order on June 20 appointing Artak Tonoyan as commander of the peacekeeping forces brigade of the defense ministry, the president’s office said.
The former brigade commander was promoted to commander of the NSS border troops earlier in June.
Artak Tonoyan, the new commander, is a former peacekeeping official who served in the force during the first years of its formation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:32 Yerevan police search headquarters of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union
- 16:30 Economic activity index grows 8.6% in January-May
- 16:26 “Hi, is this the Prime Minister?” – Pashinyan hosts 10-year-old after heart-warming call
- 16:06 Anti-organized crime police “carry out special operations” in Security Dream office
- 15:53 President appoints new commander for peacekeeping brigade
- 15:38 All factions of parliament say willing to launch discussions on amending Electoral Code
- 15:04 Government to invalidate predecessor’s decision over High Voltage Electric Networks – Tashir Capital trust management
- 14:31 30 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
- 14:16 PM creates electoral legislation reform commission
- 14:14 Defense ministry spox slams Azerbaijan’s Hasanov for ludicrous statement
- 13:53 Yerevan SWAT teams raid ELLIPS GA security systems headquarters
- 13:46 Agents find military supplies in arrested Armenia MP's Artsakh mansion
- 13:32 Artsakh official calls on mediators to be more active in preventing escalation
- 13:27 Yerevan to host Eurasian Week Forum and Expo
- 13:21 Local media reports claiming Serzh Sargsyan is in Moscow are totally false, says head of office
- 13:02 Ukraine’s president appoints Lt Gen Petro Lytvyn Ambassador to Armenia
- 12:41 MP Samvel Aleksanyan claims voted for stripping arrested colleague of immunity
- 12:24 Developing story: Repayment of $270 million Russia loan for Armenia nuclear power plant to be calculated in electricity tariff, watchdog rules
- 11:40 Armenia holds panel on Digital Technologies and Humanitarian Response at the United Nations
- 11:27 Parliament votes to amend controversial pension system at first hearing
- 11:12 LIVE: Voting expected in parliament
- 11:05 Turkey’s denial policy is concerning and condemnable, says Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmzanov
- 10:58 “Good example of democratic change” - EC Commissioner Johannes Hahn on latest Armenia developments
- 10:28 United States quits UN Human Rights Council
- 10:15 UN Secretary General arrives in Russia
- 10:08 Armenia to debut in Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.
- 10:04 Kim Jong Un meets Xi Jinping in Beijing after Singapore summit
- 08:49 European Stocks - 19-06-18
- 08:48 US stocks down - 19-06-18
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-18
- 08:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-06-18
- 08:45 Oil Prices - 19-06-18
- 06.19-22:09 Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan remanded in custody for two months
- 06.19-21:15 EU believes NK conflict needs speedy political settlement
- 06.19-21:00 EU provided 120 million USD assistance to Armenia during last 4 years
10:16, 06.15.2018
Viewed 2108 times "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
20:09, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2056 times URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1971 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
16:42, 06.13.2018
Viewed 1906 times Huh? Turkey’s foreign minister says he is also Azerbaijan’s FM
11:21, 06.13.2018
Viewed 1612 times Georgia arrests ethnic Azerbaijani mayor