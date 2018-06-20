Economic activity index grows 8.6% in January-May

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index of Armenia has grown 8,6% in January-May of 2018 against the previous year’s same period.

According to the national statistical service, all indicators have grown with the exception of the energy production sector, which remained the same.

A 17,4% - nearly 94 billion dram growth was recorded in the construction sector. The volume of services grew 17,5% - amounting to nearly 627 billion drams.

Agriculture gross industrial output grew 1,5%, amounting to 180 billion 299 million drams.

The consumer price index grew 2,8%, while the industrial output price index – 3,5%.

Trade turnover grew 10,2% and amounted 1 trillion 023 billion 294,5 million drams, according to the statistics.

The industrial production volume amounted 658 billion 248,7 million drams, which is a growth of 3,3%.

Average monthly wage grew 4%. Public sector average monthly wages amount 139,759 drams, a 0,9% growth, while in the private sector – 184,303 drams, a growth of 4,9%.

Foreign trade turnover volumes grew 32,4% (2 billion 804,1 million USD) - with exports growing 24,1% and imports 37%.

