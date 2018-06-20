All factions of parliament say willing to launch discussions on amending Electoral Code

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. All factions of the Armenian parliament – the Republican Party, Tsarukyan bloc, Yelk bloc and the ARF, have issued a joint statement expressing readiness to launch discussions over amending the Electoral Code.

“Taking into account the political situation in the country and proceeding from the need to give political solutions, at the recommendation of Speaker Ara Babloyan the four factions represented in the Armenian Parliament are declaring willingness to launch discussions over amending the Electoral Code, to form a working group in a format of three representatives from each political party representing the given faction”, the statement says.

The factions also said the working group will cooperate with the authorized representative of the government.

Members of the working group are:

Republican Party faction – Arpine Hovhannisyan (Vice Speaker of Parliament), Davit Harutyunyan (former justice minister), Vigen Sargsyan (former defense minister)

Tsarukyan bloc faction – Naira Zohrabyan, Sergei Bagratyan, Gevorg Petrosyan

Yelk bloc faction – Edmon Marukyan, Lena Nazaryan, Grigory Dokhoyan

ARF faction – Armen Rustamyan

Spartak Seyranyan

Lusine Hovhannisyan

